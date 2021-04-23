Coronavirus

Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure

MIAMI (AP) — A family accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a coronavirus cure through their church has been indicted on federal charges.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging Mark Grenon and his three sons with one count each of conspiracy to commit fraud and two counts each of criminal contempt.

Grenon is the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida. Officials say the church sells chlorine dioxide and the Grenons claim the toxic solution can cure a vast variety of illnesses.

A federal judge last year ordered the church to stop selling the substance, but officials say the order was ignored.