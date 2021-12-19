Coronavirus

First case of omicron variant detected in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The omicron variant has arrived in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) on Sunday announced the first case of the variant detected in the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana was one of seven states without an omicron case.

IDOH says the specimen was collected on Dec. 9 and the omicron variant was detected “this weekend” in an unvaccinated Hoosier. No information about the person’s identity or location was provided.

The health department encourages Hoosiers to take the following steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including the omicron variant: