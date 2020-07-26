First Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial in US is expected to begin next week

(CNN) — Much of the world has pinned its hopes on a vaccine as a way out of the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 15 million and killed more than 630,000 people globally.
The World Health Organization says there are 25 potential coronavirus vaccines in clinical trials internationally.
Here in the United States, the government has put its money behind several different vaccine candidates through Operation Warp Speed.
One of those vaccines is being developed by the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in partnership with the biotechnology company Moderna. The vaccine is expected to enter Phase 3 testing next week. This phase of the trial is expected to involve 30,000 volunteers and will test whether the vaccine protects people against the coronavirus.
The vaccine uses messenger RNA (mRNA), a molecule used by cells to build proteins — in this case, the proteins that are needed to build the coronavirus’ spike protein, which the virus uses to attach itself to and infect human cells. Once the immune system learns to recognize this target — thanks to the vaccine — it can mount a response faster than if it encountered the virus for the first time due to an infection.
Early results from the Phase 1 study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in mid-July. The study showed that the vaccine, given at three different doses, triggered an immune response in the people who received it (the higher the dose, the higher the immune response). More than half of the participants experienced side effects including fatigue, chills, headache, muscle pain and pain at the injection site. The Phase 3 trial will involve the middle dose –100 micrograms (µg).
Dr. Barney Graham is the deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center. He spoke to Dr. Sanjay Gupta to explain a little bit about the technology behind the Moderna vaccine. What follows is a portion of their conversation, edited for length and clarity, to explain what is happening inside the body.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta: How does the vaccine work — you’re giving a little portion of messenger RNA [mRNA] to somebody. What is the mRNA and how does the body respond and create these antibodies?
Dr. Barney Graham: Our human genome is made of DNA; this is a double-stranded molecule. Most people have heard of DNA. The way our body makes proteins is that, from the DNA template that is made of nucleotides [basic building blocks], it does something called transcription: It uses its DNA template to make an RNA template. So, the RNA is the template we use in our own body normally to make proteins that are necessary for cell function … and that part is called translation …
And so when you put RNA directly into the muscle cell, by injecting it in as a vaccine, that RNA goes right into the cytoplasm [the body, not the nucleus] of the cell, is translated by the ribosomes to make a protein. And in our case, the mRNA that we use to make this protein is our vaccine. And when that RNA goes into the muscle cell, it creates and produces a protein, and when that protein is sitting on the muscle cell, it looks just like the protein that would be sitting on a virus, except we don’t have to give it the whole virus, we just give it the protein. And this is the main point of attack; the immune system recognizes this, it starts making antibodies to different surfaces on this protein. And then we count on those antibodies to be present if the virus ever shows up with this same exact protein on its surface. That’s the way this mRNA vaccine is working.
Some of the groundwork for the development of this vaccine was laid during another coronavirus outbreak, MERS in 2012, and from work on one of the endemic coronaviruses that circulates every winter. A key discovery came when Graham and his colleagues realized that the spike protein changes shape as part of the process it uses to fuse to the cell it is infecting. And to develop an effective vaccine for any of the coronaviruses, they would have to target the pre-fusion spike protein — the version of the spike protein before it fuses with a human cell receptor and changes shape — not the post-fusion one, which is what they did for this new coronavirus.
Graham: These kinds of proteins are important for the virus to enter cells. Those proteins sit on top of the virus, they interact with the cell and then undergo a rearrangement analogous to a Transformer toy, where robots can turn into cars. These proteins are interesting because they start in one shape and they end in a different shape and depending on which shape you use, you get a good response to a vaccine or not-so-good response to a vaccine. And for the last 30 or 40 years, people have been using the post-fusion, rearranged, non-functional form in their vaccines, and had not done very well. None of them really had worked … So in the Transformer analogy, if the cars are the important part, you need to make antibodies to the car and not to the robot … And that’s why for 30 or 40 years, people’s vaccines weren’t working. Before this, the concept of the pre-fusion conformation wasn’t really there.
Gupta: Obviously, you want to create a protein that represents the pre-fusion form of the spike protein, not the post-fusion form. But other than that, you’re basically having the body recognize the virus as if it had been infected, right? What I’m asking is, can people get sick, actually get the infection, from this vaccine?
Graham: No. The virus itself, its genome is 30,000 nucleotides. We’re only giving about 4,000 nucleotides, or maybe closer to 3,700 nucleotides, to make this protein. So, we’re only giving a 10th of the genome — and even those nucleotides are modified. There we use what’s called codon optimization; we’ve changed the sequence of the nucleotides but make exactly the same sequence of amino acids. So what we’re giving is not really like the virus, but it makes this viral protein.
Gupta: In this [New England Journal of Medicine] paper that just came out, they did talk about people having these side effects. In fact, everyone in the mid-dose group (100µg; two shots separated by a month) and the highest dose (250µg; two shots separated by a month) got some sort of side effect. It was not enough to stop the trial, but there were side effects. They were things like headache and fever and malaise and muscle pain. You’re not getting infected, obviously — it’s not the virus itself — so why do people develop these side effects, then?
Graham: I’m an infectious disease physician who’s done a lot of clinical trials and since the mid-1980s, over 100 clinical trials of different experimental vaccines. And these kinds of side effects, which we call reactogenicity, are very common to almost all vaccines, even the commonly used and licensed vaccines. What you saw in in this setting is that at the 25µg and 100µg dose, you saw very little reaction after the first shot, but then some reaction after the second shot. But virtually all those reactions were either mild or moderate. And so mild means you can notice it; moderate means it’s bothers you a little bit.
Now, it’s when you get to the higher dose of 250µg, that some of those people had more severe reactions. Three out of 14 [who received the 250µg dose] had grade-three reactions for fever and muscle aches and things like that — similar to what sometimes you experience after some of our licensed vaccines. But, you know, the reason for doing these Phase 1 trials is to find what dose level is acceptable and tolerable. And in this case, it was pretty clear that the 250µg is not something we want to give people, especially a large number of people, because it wasn’t tolerated. The 100µg dose was well tolerated. It’s a small number of people still, but there’s been another 300 people immunized in a Phase 2 that also have shown a similar reactogenicity profile. So we think that the 100µg dose should be acceptable going forward. And that’s what’s planned for the Phase 3 trial.
Gupta: Let me ask you about the study that just came out. We got the data, it showed that there was neutralizing antibody activity. Were you surprised or was that was that pretty much a given?
Graham: We had done a lot of studies with a similar vaccine that we made for the MERS spike and had done a lot of those studies in mice and knew that this protein was immunogenic — meaning that it was very effective at eliciting antibody responses that could neutralize the virus. So, we knew that this was working in mice before we ever injected the first person. So it wasn’t a big surprise that we could do that in humans.
I was pleasantly surprised, I think, about the level of neutralizing antibody — it exceeded my expectation. It almost achieved what I was hoping for. And, so we were happy with the level of neutralizing activity that was elicited by this vaccine in humans.
The other reason you do Phase 1 trials is to not just find the dose that’s tolerable but find the dose that has optimal immunogenicity. In this case, the 100µg dose was virtually the same as the 250µg dose in terms of the antibodies made. And those antibodies reached levels that were in that upper range of what convalescent people make who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. So, we felt like this was a good outcome.
Gupta: Let me just ask you one other thing. You’ve got about a third of the country that is already demonstrating some vaccine hesitancy — they’re already sort of showing some trepidation about this new vaccine that is not even out yet. How do you how do you handle vaccine hesitancy?
Graham: I think if people really understood the biological basis of vaccines and how they work — to see that it’s not magical or mysterious, that there’s actually a rationale and very specific understanding right down to the angstrom level of the structure of what we’re trying to do to make an immune response that could help protect you — I really hope that by trying to explain some of this and for people to start understanding the biology of vaccines, that it will make them less hesitant and more likely to join us in trying to establish this community of immunity that we’re looking for, what people called herd immunity.
The reason this is important is that I’m hoping that this vaccine could be as much as 70 or 80% effective — I think that would be a success. We need 60 or 70% of immunity [in the population] to really establish what’s called herd immunity. That means almost 100% of people would have to be vaccinated to establish that level of immunity in the population. So, if a third of people don’t take it, we’ll only be able to reach around 40 or 50% immunity in the population with that type of a vaccine. I think it’s really important for that third of people to come along and try to help us and understand how these vaccines work so they won’t be so hesitant.
Indiana coronavirus timeline
With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 24, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.
- March 6: Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor.
- March 8: ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Noblesville Schools say a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive.
- March 9: Avon Community School Corp. says a student on March 8 tested positive.
- March 10: ISDH launches an online tracker. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors.
- March 11: The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announces all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University suspends in-person classes the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspends all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University and the University of Indianapolis extend spring break, after which they will have virtual classes.
- March 12: Gov. Eric Holcomb announces new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The NCAA cancels its basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspends all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspends its season. Indy Eleven says it will reschedule four matches. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled.
- March 13: The Indiana High School Athletic Association postpones the boys basketball tournament. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shuts down and lays off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty. Gov. Holcomb announces actions including the elimination of Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and the lifting of limits on the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles. Franklin College says it will begin online classes March 18 and empty residence halls of students in two days. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis closes indefinitely. The Indianapolis Public Library joins other libraries across Indiana and closes all facilities indefinitely.
- March 14: The Indiana Gaming Commission says all licensed gaming and racing operations will close in two days for an indefinite period.
- March 15: Indiana had its first death. St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis announces it will suspend all elective, non-urgent surgeries.
- March 16: Indiana had its second death. Gov. Holcomb announced the first Hoosier death. He closes bars, restaurants and nightclubs to in-person patrons, but maintains carryout and delivery services.
- March 17: Indiana had its third and fourth deaths. ISDH announces Indiana’s second death. Indiana’s Catholic bishops cancel masses indefinitely. Gov. Holcomb activates the National Guard. Purdue, Butler and Indiana State universities cancel May commencement ceremonies.
- March 18: Indiana had its fifth death. Eli Lilly and Co. says it will use its labs to speed up testing in Indiana. The 500 Festival announces suspends all events. Simon Property Group closes all malls and retail properties.
- March 19: Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana’s state of emergency into May. Holcomb says he’ll close all K-12 public and nonpublic schools. Standardized testing was canceled. The state’s income-tax and corporate-tax payment deadline was extended to July 15. Holcomb says the state will waive job search requirements for people applying for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament was canceled. The Marion County Emergency Operations Center upgrades to Level 1 status.
- March 20: Indiana’s death toll rose to 9. ISDH announces Indiana’s third death. Gov. Holcomb moves the state’s primary election to June 2. Indiana University says it is postponing May commencement ceremonies on all campuses.
- March 21: Indiana’s death toll rises to 14. ISDH announces Indiana’s fourth death. Indiana National Guard says it and the Department of Transportation are distributing medical supplies to hospitals.
- March 22: Indiana’s death toll rises to 19. ISDH announces seven deaths.
- March 23: Indiana’s death toll rises to 24. Holcomb orders Hoosiers deemed nonessential to “stay at home” from March 24-April 7. Eli Lilly & Co. begins drive-thru testing for the coronavirus for health care workers with a doctor’s order. Ball State University cancels the May commencement.
- March 24: Indiana’s death toll rises to 29. Fred Payne of Indiana Workforce Development says any Hoosiers out of work, including temporary layoffs, are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits.
- March 25: Indiana’s death toll rises to 35. Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces the Indianapolis 500 is moved to Aug. 23. IndyGo suspends fares and changes its ride schedules.
- March 26: Indiana’s death toll rises to 44.
- March 27: Indiana’s death toll rises to 47.
- March 28: Indiana’s death toll rises to 58.
- March 29: Indiana’s death toll rises to 76. President Donald Trump announces in a press conference that the national social distancing recommendation will be extended by 30 days.
- March 30: Indiana’s death toll rises to 91. Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box predicts the arrival of the surge in cases and deaths could come in mid-April to late April, but could be as late as mid-May, “but we don’t know.”
- March 31: Indiana’s death toll rises above 100, to 113. Gov. Holcomb extends the limits of bars and restaurants to offer only “to go” and “carryout” through April 6. Health commissioner Box, asked about when Indiana will be in a surge of COVID-19 cases, says she thinks the surge is starting.
- April 1: Officials extend Marion County’s “stay at home” order through May 1. Marion County health officials say they will start COVID-19 testing services for front-line employees.
- April 2: The state announces K-12 schools will be closed for the rest of the school year. The Indiana High School Athletic Association cancels spring sports seasons.
- April 3: Gov. Holcomb extends the “stay at home” order through April 20. The state receives a federal Major Disaster Declaration for all 92 counties. The Indiana National Guard says it, the Army Corps of Engineers and state health officials will begin to assess sites for alternate health care facilities.
- April 4: Indiana’s death toll rises above 200.
- April 6: The state reports a Madison County nursing home has had 11 deaths. Gov. Holcomb extends the “stay at home” order through April 20. He also limits additional businesses to carry-out only.
- April 7: Indiana’s death toll rises above 300. Indiana health commissioner Box says four long-term care facilities have 22 deaths that appear to be related to COVID-19.
- April 10: ISDH said 24 residents of a long-term care facility in Madison County have died from COVID-related illness.
- April 11: Indiana’s death toll rises above 400.
- April 14: Indiana’s death toll rises above 500.
- April 16: Tests ID more than 10,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus. The governor says he expects Indiana to experience a reopening in early May.
- April 17: Indiana’s death toll rises above 600. The governor says that he will extend the “stay at home” order through May 1.
- April 20: Indiana’s death toll rises above 700. Gov. Holcomb extends the “stay at home” order to May 1. The governor also says, if the medical supply chain is in good shape, other elective medical procedures can resume April 27.
- April 22: Indiana’s death toll rises above 800. The Tyson facility in Logansport voluntarily closes so 2,200 employees can be tested for COVID-19.
- April 24: Indiana’s death toll rises above 900. The Indianapolis City-County Council approves $25 million to help small businesses. Fishers City Council creates a city health department with a plan to test every resident.
- April 25: ISDH says it will launch an antibody testing study for Hoosiers; thousands of residents were randomly selected to participate in the study.
- April 27: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,000.
- April 28: Indiana officials say they will open COVID-19 testing to more Hoosiers, with expanded criteria and new testing services at 20 sites around the state.
- April 29: The state says it will spent $43 million on contact tracing.
- April 30: Indianapolis extends its stay-at-home order through May 15.
- May 1: Gov. Holcomb announces a phased reopening plan for the state of Indiana. He also extends the stay-at-home order to May 4.
- May 3: Tests ID more than 20,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus.
- May 4: Indiana enters Stage 2 of its Back on Track plan, which excludes Cass County until May 18, and Lake and Marion counties until May 11.
- May 6:The state begins testing for all Hoosiers at 20 sites, with plans to expand the number of sites to 50 in a week. Ivy Tech Community College says it will continue virtual classes when summer courses begin in June.
- May 8: Cris Johnston, director of the Office of Budget and Management, says the state missed out on nearly $1 billion in anticipated April revenues; all state agencies will be given budget-cutting goals. Purdue University OKs plans to reopen for the fall semester with social distancing and other safety measures.
- May 10: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,500.
- May 13: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,600.The first phase of a state-sponsored study of the coronavirus estimated about 186,000 Hoosiers had COVID-19 or the antibodies for the novel virus by May 1. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans for limited reopenings of worship services, retail establishments, libraries and restaurants.
- May 16: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,700.
- May 17: Marion County’s death toll rises above 500.
- May 18: Indiana reports its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in a child. The Farbest Foods turkey-processing plant in Huntingburg is closed for three days; 91 people have tested positive there.
- May 19: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,800.
- May 21: Tests ID more than 30,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus.
- May 22: Indiana advances to Stage 3 of the Back on Track reopening plan. Indianapolis closes portions of five streets to allow restaurants to reopen with outdoor dining only.
- May 23: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,900.
- May 27: The U.S. death toll rises above 100,000. Indiana University says the fall semester will have in-person and online courses, plus an adjusted calendar through May 2021. Ball State University says the fall semester will be 13 straight weeks of in-person classes with no day off on Labor Day and no fall break.
- May 28: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,000.
- May 29: Places of worship in Marion County can begin holding indoor services at 50% capacity with proper social distancing. Jim Schellinger, Indiana secretary of commerce, said the federal Paycheck Protection Program has made 73,430 loans in Indiana totaling $9,379,164,461, the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has made 5,070 loans in Indiana totaling $445,428,500, and the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans Advance program has made 38,365 grants in Indiana totaling $136,554,000.
- June 1: Marion County restaurants begins serving customers indoors and outdoors with 50% capacity. Marion County salons, tattoo parlors reopen by appointment only. Marion County gyms, fitness centers and pools reopen with 50% capacity and no contact sports. However, a Marion County curfew that began the night of May 31 and continued into the morning of June 3 after rioting impacted the reopening of some businesses.
- June 3: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,100. Phase 2 of statewide testing of random Hoosiers by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI and the Indiana State Department of Health begins.
- June 5: Indiana reports May tax revenues were 20% short of projections made before the coronavirus closings started.
- June 8: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,200. Indianapolis leaders agree to spend $79 million in coronavirus relief funding on contact tracing, rent relief, personal protective equipment and support for small businesses.
- June 12: Indiana, excluding Marion County, advances to Stage 4 of reopening plan.
- June 14: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,300.
- June 15: Casinos and parimutuel racing reopen in the state.
- June 19: Marion County advances to Stage 4 of state’s reopening plan.
- June 21: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,400.
- June 24: The governor says the state’s moratorium on the eviction on renters will be extended through July. Indiana announces it will create a rental assistance program July 13. Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
- June 27: Indiana hospitalizations for COVID-19 begin to increase, with about 33 new patients a day through July 1.
- July 1: The governor pauses Stage 5 final reopening plan, announces Stage 4.5 from July 4-17.
- July 2: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,500.
- July 4: Indiana’s Stage 4.5 reopening plan begins.
- July 9: Tests ID more than 50,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus. Marion County mandates mask wearing.
- July 10: Tests ID more than 51,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus. Indianapolis Public Schools announces its reopening plans.
- July 11: Indy Eleven resumes 2020 season with victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
- July 12: Tests ID more than 52,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus.
- July 13: Washington Township Schools says it will reopening with online classes only. Indiana begins rental assistance program for all counties but Marion County. Marion County will begins its own rental assistance program.
- July 14: Tests ID more than 53,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus. Wayne Township Schools pushes back date to restart classes by two weeks, to Aug. 12, to put technology and personal protective equipment in place. Carmel Clay Schools in-class instruction will happen for K-8 and a “hybrid” approach will be done for high grade levels.
- July 15: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,600. Tests ID more than 54,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus. Indiana announces the Stage 4.5 reopening plan will continue another two weeks. The WNBA season will begin.
- July 16: Indianapolis suspends applications for its rental assistance program due to overwhelming demand.
- July 17: Tests ID more than 55,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus.
- July 18: Tests ID more than 56,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus.
- July 19: Tests ID more than 57,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus.
- July 21: Tests ID more than 58,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus.
- July 22: Tests ID more than 59,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus.
- July 23: Tests ID more than 60,000 Hoosiers with coronavirus. Center Grove Schools push back start date to Aug. 12. Westfield Washington Schools says it will reopen Aug. 13 under a “hybrid” plan. Pike Township Schools decides to start with online-only classes beginning Aug. 11.
- July 24: Bars, taverns and nightclubs in Indianapolis are shut down again. City officials also return to other previous restrictions. The nation hits 4 million positive tests for COVID-19.
- July 25: Indiana Fever to begin WNBA season after delays.
- July 27: Indiana governor’s order to wear face coverings goes into effect.
- July 30: NBA season will resume.