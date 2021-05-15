Coronavirus

Fishers businesses weigh in on new CDC mask guidelines for vaccinated people

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control now say people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, some businesses are still asking people to wear masks.

“We’re not trying to make anybody’s life miserable; we’re just trying to make sure that our lives aren’t miserable because of something you brought in here that we have no control over,” Motion Cycling service manager Rich Nickla said.

Motion Cycling says is sticking with their mask requirements.

“Being in a retail business, we’re exposed to a lot of different people every day. We don’t know who’s been where and what they might have been exposed to,” Nickla said.

Nickla says he understands there’s a lot mask fatigue. “People are really sick of them to do it; however, the disease still exists, especially with the new variants coming out.”

They say they have employees who are recently eligible to get vaccinated and they don’t want to take any risks.

“They haven’t gotten the vaccine yet and we don’t want them to get sick either,” Nickla said.

Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy says right now they aren’t enforcing masks during lessons, but they say a lot of people are still wearing masks.

“We have from the start of all of this last year, have basically followed what the most restrictive authority is telling us to do,” Doug Whisman at Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy said.

“What we’ve told our teachers and what we’ve told all of our students (is) that if anyone wants to wear masks and the teacher requires it, then you have to. So if the teacher says you have to wear a mask, then the student has to or the other way around,” Whisman said.

More than 45% of American adults are now fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.