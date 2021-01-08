Fishers begins new virus restrictions through Feb. 8

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — City leaders in Fishers have created new coronavirus guidelines to go through early February.

Fishers guidelines will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 8, the health department said Friday. Hamilton County Health Department announced similar changes earlier this week, and its regulations cover all but Fishers in the county north of Indianapolis.

Fishers Health Department first issued stricter COVID-19 guidelines in November, citing a “catastrophic phase” of the pandemic as the reason for the increase in restrictions. The guidelines limit the attendance of extracurricular and sports activities to participants, support personnel, and the parents, guardians, and siblings of the participants.

Social gatherings indoors are limited to 10 or fewer people, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer. Events are also limited to 25 or fewer people.

The guidelines for restaurants include:

Masks to be worn except when eating or drinking

Party sizes must be less than 8 people

Table service is required

No bar top seating

No more than 2 people may wait in the lobby

Guidelines for face coverings can be found online.

The inspections team within the health department will continue to enforce the order. If you would like to report a violation of an order to the department, you can use an online form.

The Fishers Health Department on Dec. 22 ordered its restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs, retail food establishments, and other establishments providing in-person food, drinks or both to be closed to indoor dining and drink service and cleared of customers between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. That order was set to expire at 5 a.m. Friday, and Fishers did not announce an extension of that order on Friday.

Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 69 more Hoosier deaths, for a total of 8,251. A total of 552,594 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 7, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.