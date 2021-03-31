Fishers to end public health orders Tuesday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers is rescinding its public health orders at midnight Tuesday says Fishers Health Department chief medical director Indy Lane.

More than 10 public health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic will be removed, including one issued on July 20 requiring everyone 5 or older to wear a face covering. Social distancing restrictions as well as capacity and distancing restrictions for businesses are also set to expire.

The new order coincides with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order removing the statewide mask mandate.

The Fishers order says people older than 2 are “strongly recommended” to wear a face covering in gatherings involving multiple households and in all public indoor spaces. It also “strongly recommended” everyone wash their hands frequently and maintain 6 feet of distance when interacting with those who have not been vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.