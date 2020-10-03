Former Gov. Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

(AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tweeted that the results of his COVID-19 test are positive.
Christie said Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”
He did not say whether he had symptoms. Christie told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland.
He did not attend Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday.