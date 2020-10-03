Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the media outside of the West Wing on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WISH) — Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor of President Donald Trump who was in the White House Rose Garden for the Saturday nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed on Friday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Conway said in a tweet that her symptoms were mild and she had started a quarantine process:

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

President Trump early Friday morning said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. That news came after it was confirmed that Trump advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

At least two Republican lawmakers at the Saturday Rose Garden event announcing Barrett’s nomination — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis — announced Friday they had tested positive and were isolating.

The Rev. John I. Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, also tested positive for the virus, according to the message sent to the campus community Friday. Jenkins was at the White House for Barrett’s nomination and could be seen shaking hands and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people while not wearing a mask.

Both Democratic presidential nominee Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have tested negative, their campaign said. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.