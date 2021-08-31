Coronavirus

Fully vaccinated NFL players will get COVID-19 tests weekly

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 01: The NFL shield logo on the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(AP) – Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.

The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There’s an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.

Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.

Each team’s non-player traveling party will be reduced to a maximum of 75 people. Masks must be worn during travel, eating “should be kept to a minimum” and seating will be assigned.

Also, public transportation is prohibited for everyone in the traveling party and unvaccinated players or staff may not use private transportation.

Last week, the NFL said 93% of players are vaccinated.