Gyms, theaters, bars can reopen as Marion County enters Stage 4 of reopening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County has now entered Stage 4 of the governor’s reopening plan.

Indianapolis residents are heading out to newly reopened gyms, movie theaters and bars.

One week after other parts of Indiana, state law allowed Mayor Joe Hogsett to hold the county back again.

“Higher spike in COVID numbers here so I understand it,” said resident Jeremy Fetty.

Cultural and entertainment venues in Marion County can now reopen, including movie theaters, bowling alleys, museums, the zoo and bars. Restaurants can operate at 75% capacity, up from 50%. Retail and fitness can operate at full capacity.

Distancing guidelines are still in place, and Hoosiers are recommended to continue wear face coverings in public. But that’s tough when you’re eating or drinking.

“I’ll be sitting this one out. No night on the town for me,” said resident Will Wartenberg.

Wartenberg says he’s worried about a second wave of COVID-19 in Indiana. After learning about record COVID cases in Arizona, Florida and Texas. Instead of going bar-hopping, he’s doing happy hour at home.

Fetty says he’s comfortable dining out but prefers tables outside.

What he won’t be doing is hitting up nightclubs — also permitted to reopen in Stage 4.

Managers at The Tap said they were probably generating more revenue on Friday night than an average night during this time in 2019.