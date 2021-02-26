Hamilton County Health Department to triple vaccinations with switch to Pfizer

FILE: Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday announced it will start administering the Pfizer vaccine next week at the 4H Fairgrounds vaccination site.

The move will allow the current vaccination rate at the site to nearly triple, department officials said in a release sent to News 8.

The clinic currently vaccinates 1,200 people per week with the Moderna vaccine; the switch to Pfizer will allow vaccinations of up to 3,540 people per week.

The Indiana State Department of Health urged the county health department to make the switch so the Moderna vaccines could be used for mobile units in rural areas.

“It’s going to be a challenging few weeks as we transition, but we welcome the challenge,” said Christian Walker, HCHD emergency preparedness coordinator, in the release. “It means we’ll be able to get more vaccines into the arms of more Hoosiers.”

The change will not affect Hoosiers who received their first dose at the 4-H Fairgrounds site in Noblesville. Second doses of Moderna will be provided by the health department through the end of March.

Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 12,098.

