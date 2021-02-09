Hamilton County health officials plan for school staff vaccinations

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Officials from both the Fishers and the Hamilton County health departments are discussing options for school employees to be vaccinated, even though they don’t know when that will happen.

For both departments, keeping school going without interruption is a top priority. However, the way each is planning vaccinations for school staff is a little different.

Hamilton County is considering a phased approach.

Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Christian Walker said based on current supply, he can’t justify opening sites to teachers only.

“Carmel Clay Schools would go through two weeks of vaccine just to do their school district,” Walker said.

Meanwhile in Fishers, Public Health Director Monica Heltz said mass vaccination sites would work better for Hamilton Southeastern schools’ schedule.

“Most of the kids are virtual on Fridays; that would allow us a day where we could potentially get a large number of school staff vaccinated and it would also allow them an additional two days for recovery,” said Heltz.

Right now, Fishers receives about 1,000 doses each week and Hamilton County gets 1,200.

The Fishers Health Department is responsible for Hamilton Southeastern Schools, while Hamilton County picks up the other five school districts in the county.

Teacher vaccinations were discussed at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s coronavirus briefing last week. According to the state’s plan, the people most at risk of getting the virus are getting vaccinated first.

Holcomb did not give a timeline for when teachers will be able to get vaccines.

