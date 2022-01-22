Coronavirus

Hamilton Southeastern Schools taps parents to be subs as omicron spikes

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — COVID-19 has left many schools struggling to find substitute teachers.

With omicron hitting classroom staffing, Hamilton Southeastern Schools is in desperate need of substitute teachers.

“There’s always a need for substitute teachers but now especially during the pandemic there’s even a greater need,” said Kim Lippe, the assistant superintendent of staff and student services at Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

The school district says its seeking more than 50 substitute teachers.

“The district has been really clear about the need and so they’ve done a good job communicating,” said Clint Wilson, a substitute teacher.

Wilson has a third grader and a kindergartener at Geist Elementary School. Wilson, a State Farm insurance agent, says he enjoys subbing every few weeks to help.

“It’s really just getting in and reading the plans the teacher has for the day,” Wilson said. “I found that teachers are incredibly prepared. I don’t know how they do it, but with all the sudden, ‘Hey, you’re going to be out sick, but yet you still have to plan an entire day for the kids,’ but every time I come the plans are comprehensive. I’ve never run out of things to do to keep the kids occupied. It’s been smooth every time I’ve been fortunate enough to sub in a building.”

The school district says subs can make their own schedule.

Ben Orr has a daughter in junior high.

“They transfer from class to class, so they have several different teachers. She’s seen a lot more absences there,” Orr said.

He says he’s grateful that the schools have remained open despite these challenges and he’s considering to be a substitute teacher once in a while while working a full-time job. “In the end, we need to do whatever is possible to keep the kids in person learning,” Orr said.

The school district says someone can become a substitute teacher in just two weeks.

“So, if you’re interested give us a call today, and we’ll get that process going,” Lippe said.

Applicants must have 30 hours of credit from an accredited U.S. university or college, or the equivalent from an international institution, to be a substitute teacher with Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Potential applicants can go online for more information.