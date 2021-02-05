Health officials concerned Super Bowl could be a superspreader event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Health experts have warned the public for months that large gatherings are a bad idea. And Super Bowl weekend, they say, is no exception.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Peter J. Plantes, physician executive at hc1, who explains why the Super Bowl could result in a spike in coronavirus cases.

“People are opening their homes and inviting people in who’ve had different exposure to the virus. And you know what’s going to happen. The masks are going to come off. People are going to be high-fiving and having a few beers. And the idea that it spreads indoors is something we’ve really been trying to help people understand and prevent.”

But it is possible, Plantes say, to celebrate safely and have the party virtually. He suggests having a viewing party over Zoom or getting some iPads out so that you can see everyone just as if you were in the same room looking at the screen and cheering together.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released recommendations on how to celebrate responsibly. To those who do plan to attend a gathering, health officials say be sure to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands often.