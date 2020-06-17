Hendricks County public schools to head back in fall, back-to-school protocol announced

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Governor Eric Holcomb has continued to roll back and lessen the restrictions in phases since the lockdown.

However, while restaurants and other businesses begin reopening, one of the biggest questions remaining has been that of schools and what will happen in the fall.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Hendricks County public schools will be heading back into the classroom.

According to a message sent out by the school, all Hendricks County public schools will begin on their scheduled start date.

Additionally, the school system released a number of other rules and guidelines as they prepare to return to the classroom: