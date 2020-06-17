Hendricks County public schools to head back in fall, back-to-school protocol announced

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Governor Eric Holcomb has continued to roll back and lessen the restrictions in phases since the lockdown.
However, while restaurants and other businesses begin reopening, one of the biggest questions remaining has been that of schools and what will happen in the fall.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Hendricks County public schools will be heading back into the classroom.
According to a message sent out by the school, all Hendricks County public schools will begin on their scheduled start date.
Additionally, the school system released a number of other rules and guidelines as they prepare to return to the classroom:
- Require staff and students to have a mask with them at all times. There will be certain situations, including on a bus and some in-school settings, when wearing a mask will be required for both students and staff.
- Require students and staff to be fever free for 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medication before returning to school.
- Maximize instructional space and scheduling flexibility.
- Employ enhanced cleaning procedures with additional hand sanitizer stations.
- Open playgrounds with separate zones for sanitization purposes.
- Allow the use of water fountains for bottle or cup refills only.
- Adjust lunches to maximize available open space and utilize alternate scheduling to adhere to safety guidelines.
- Identify and separate space in school clinics to treat symptomatic students.
- Restrict visitors and guests in our school buildings
- Discontinue perfect attendance incentives.