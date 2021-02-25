Hogsett: Capacity levels increasing, curfews being pushed back

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Capacity limits at bars, restaurants, gyms, and music venues are being adjusted in Marion County after a consistent trend in the community’s positivity rate.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the changes on Thursday.

“Thankfully trends continue to head in a good direction,” said Hogsett during a virtual press conference.

Accordingly, the Marion County Public Health Department determined it was safe to increase capacity limits at bars, restaurants, music venues, and gyms, as well as adjust current curfews.

The following changes will be made, effective Monday:

Bar capacity increases from 25% to 50% with bar seating as long as social distancing is enforced

Indoor restaurant capacity increases from 50% to 75% with social distancing protocols in place

Curfew for bars, restaurants and music venues will move to 2 a.m.

Gyms and music venue capacity increases from 25% to 50%

Hogsett reiterated the health department’s goal of keeping COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament arrives in Indianapolis.

“We remain together as vigilant as ever and this change does not diminish our desire to avoid an increase in positivity rates before, during, and after the NCAA men’s division I basketball tournament”

Hogsett said county health officials have determined that these adjustments in capacity levels and curfews can be made safely.

