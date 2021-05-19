Coronavirus

Hogsett, health officials recommend lifting mask mandate on June 7 for fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday morning, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County health leaders announced updates to the county’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The mayor and health officials announced that they will be recommending to the Indianapolis City-County Council to lift the mask mandate for those fully vaccinated on June 7. However, health officials are still recommending people fully vaccinated still wear masks in hospitals and on public transportation.

Additionally, on June 7, religious services in Marion County will increase to 100% capacity and indoor sporting events will move to 50%.

“On June 7, we anticipate that we will be in a position to further loosen public health restrictions,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “That’s another two-and-a-half weeks’ worth of shots in arms that will increase of community’s vaccination rate, further hampering the potential spread of the virus.”

“June 7 would get us beyond one of the largest events, if not the largest event in the world since the start of the pandemic, this year’s Indianapolis 500,” Hogsett said.

However, Mayor Hogsett said the Indianapolis City-County Council must approve these recommendations.

“The vaccine is getting us back to normal,” Hogsett said. “The more people who choose that option, the stronger and the faster will be our recovery.”

Marion County’s recommendation follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolling back restrictions last week. The CDC announced those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.