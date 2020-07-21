Holcomb: Indiana will ‘consider anything that will help’ fight against coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The look on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s face when asked to address Hoosiers who doubt the coronavirus pandemic said it all. You could see the sincerity in his eyes.

“The Earth is not flat. We did land on the moon, and this pandemic is real. It is not just affecting our economy. It is not just putting lives on hold. It is taking lives. We just have to accept reality,” Holcomb said. “The sooner everyone does, the sooner we’ll get through this.”

Several states including Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky require face coverings. On Tuesday, News 8’s David Williams asked Holcomb if he’s considering a mask mandate for the state.

“Yes, we will continue to consider anything that will help,” Holcomb said. “This is a combination of factors, by the way. This is a combination of how we conduct our affairs. If we’re being smart about physical distancing, about wearing masks, about all the recommendations.”

So what do Hoosiers think about it all?

“I feel like for the safety of everybody, until everything gets to a point where we can kind of get hands on with it, I do think that wearing a mask is an appropriate decision,” Brenden Robinson, of Indianapolis, said.

California and Texas have already decided to roll back reopening. Indiana seems to have hit the pause button and could stay that way for a while.

“The mayor and I monitor this minute by minute. So, when it makes sense to move forward or to stand still or to roll back, we will,” Holcomb said.

“Nothing is off the table if the data and the science, which drive our decision-making, cause us to consider other alternatives,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat.

Holcomb told News 8’s David Williams he was on the phone Monday with governors Andy Beshear, of Kentucky, and Mike DeWine, of Ohio. He said they’re all “contemplating what to do next.”

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 21, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.