Coronavirus

Holcomb to address state as Tuesday marks 1 year since COVID-19 shutdown

by: Aleah Hordges
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Republican Governor Eric Holcomb plans to release new coronavirus information as Tuesday marks one year since the lockdown.

An advocacy group called Hoosier Action is using the day to direct attention to victims with a vigil on the south Statehouse lawn at 11 a.m.

Speakers will share their stories and honor those lost.

The group will also call on the Indiana General Assembly to ensure that everyone will be able to recover from the pandemic.

Hoosier Action has a list of what it wants lawmakers to prioritize including affordable health care and help for struggling families.

Governor Holcomb will address the state at 5:30 p.m. News 8 is carrying a special report of his address on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the News 8 app and on Facebook.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

Here comes $3 gas, just as Americans start traveling again

Business /

The first officer who responded to a mass shooting in Boulder was killed. He leaves behind seven children

National /

When will kids and teens be vaccinated against Covid-19?

Coronavirus /

Taco Bell is getting a new look

Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.