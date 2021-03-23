Holcomb to address state as Tuesday marks 1 year since COVID-19 shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Republican Governor Eric Holcomb plans to release new coronavirus information as Tuesday marks one year since the lockdown.

An advocacy group called Hoosier Action is using the day to direct attention to victims with a vigil on the south Statehouse lawn at 11 a.m.

Speakers will share their stories and honor those lost.

The group will also call on the Indiana General Assembly to ensure that everyone will be able to recover from the pandemic.

Hoosier Action has a list of what it wants lawmakers to prioritize including affordable health care and help for struggling families.

Governor Holcomb will address the state at 5:30 p.m. News 8 is carrying a special report of his address on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the News 8 app and on Facebook.