Holiday events still happening around Indianapolis despite COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several event venues in and around Indianapolis are not letting the pandemic ruin the holiday spirit.

Event venues have worked hard to make this Christmas a holiday people can remember. There’s events events such as the Indianapolis Christmas at the Zoo. Melanie Laurendine from the Indianapolis Zoo said venues still hosting events just want to spread some Christmas cheer.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone businesses and individuals this is so wonderful so uplifting and really important that the community be able to come out and come together and come to events and enjoy them. We are so thankful people are coming out to enjoy Christmas at the Zoo. We are happy to see guest and we hope they have a really fun time,” said Laurendine.

For the fourth year, The Winterlights are lighting up Newfields with more than 1.5 million Christmas lights. New this year, Huckleberry Funk’s cover of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” will be added to the Landscape of Light. It will run until Jan. 3.

Finally, there’s also the Jolly Days Winter Wonderland at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis until Dec. 24. The museum has special programs like Santa’s breakfast, virtual Santa visits and you can “Ice skate” in your socks.

The organizers of these events plan to have additional safety measures in place to protect people against COVID-19, according to their websites.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Department of Health reported 91 additional deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 5,688. A total of 6,655 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, meaning 350,970 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

