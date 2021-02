Hoosiers 65 and older can now register for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana residents 65 years of age or older can now register to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health made the announcement Monday morning.

The vaccine is free of cost.

You can sign up online here, by calling 211 or contacting Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.

A second appointment for the second vaccine dosage will be set up at the time you receive the first dosage.

A total of 143,638 Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.