Hoosiers can soon apply for new rental assistance program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has received about $448 million in emergency rental assistance and utility-home energy assistance funding through a new COVID-19 relief bill.

Jacob Sipe, executive director of Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA), detailed the new funding program during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.

Six Indiana municipalities have received funding and will administer their own programs, Sipe said. These municipalities have been allocated money:

City of Fort Wayne: $8.1 million.

Elkhart County: $6.2 million.

Hamilton County: $10.1 million.

Marion County: $28.9 million.

St. Joseph County: $8.1 million.

Lake County: $14.5 million.

The remainder of the state will receive $372 million, Sipe said.

The new program is designed to help households that are unable to pay rent and utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sipe said. Eligible households can get up to 12 months of rental and utility assistance, including a combination of past-due rent and future rent.

Eligible households are defined by the U.S. Department of Treasury as a renter household in which at least one or more people qualifies for unemployment or has faced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial difficulties due to the pandemic; is at risk of becoming homeless; household income is at or below 80% of the area median income.

Sipe provided the following household incomes that would meet qualification for the program:

2-person household: $46,250

4-person household: $57,850

6-person household: $67,100

IHCDA submitted a draft of the program policy on Feb. 8 and is waiting for revised guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury. Sipe said once that guidance is received IHCDA will likely begin accepting applications within a week.

Hoosiers can subscribe to receive updates on the program online.

Renter households in the above listed municipalities are not eligible to apply for rental assistance through the state’s program, they must apply through their local program.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 10, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.