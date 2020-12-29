Hoosiers living in long-term care facilities get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Indiana nursing homes.



The first of more than 140,000 doses were administered Monday morning.



Although long-term care residents account for less than 1% of the state’s population, they also total more than half of the coronavirus deaths in Indiana.

CVS teams will visit each facility three times to make sure residents and staff get their first dose and the second booster shot. It should take about a month to complete.

At Aspen Trace Senior Living on Monday, 200 seniors and staff members received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some residents believe this is a big step to getting their lives back.

It was a momentous occasion for the residents and staff at the facility, one of the first in the state to receive the vaccine.

Resident Dolores Williams will celebrate her 87th birthday in three months. She said the vaccine is a sign of hope that she will be reunited with her family soon.

“I was hoping the shot would allow me to actually hug them. Now I can see them through the window with the window closed. We talk on the telephone, but it’s not the same,” said Williams.

Vernon Costelow, another resident, said he feels it is important for him to take the vaccine to protect his family and the other residents living in the facility.

“In here, we live so close. We don’t want to get anything started here. I think everybody should be vaccinated. It makes me feel good to take it. I’d hate to be the one that says I brought something in and started something. I hope this vaccine is the answer,” said Costelow.

They both hope this will be the first step back to some sort of normalcy.

“It will be great to get out and feel the fresh air, even the weather cold or warm. It will be great to experience the outdoors again,” said Costelow.

After each resident gets vaccinated, they receive a special pin to show the community they’ve done their part.

