Hoosiers with HIV receive tablet computers to ease isolation, get care during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — World AIDS Day, recognized each year on Dec. 1, is a day to remember the lives lost to HIV/AIDS but also celebrate successes of the past and future.

The Damien Center is using one of those successes — technology — to improve client care during a time when many of those clients may not feel comfortable coming to the center for care, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Leslie Shaw is one of about 7,000 to 8,000 Hoosiers in central Indiana who live with HIV and a compromised autoimmune system that is more susceptible to the coronavirus.

“I’ve been positive since 1987,” Shaw said.

Shaw has spent much of the pandemic alone, to keep himself safe.

“The isolation is too much,” Shaw explained. “I feel like total isolation. I feel like I’ve been put in solitary confinement.”

But in his hands, a kind of lifeline: a new tablet from the Damien Center.

“You get that interaction with people. You can see people without a mask on. It’s very nice,” Shaw explained.

Recently, the Damien Center got $110,000 via the Marion County Health Department from the Federal CARES Act. That money is intended to help health organizations minimize this pandemic’s impact on people living with HIV.

“We now can distribute up to 100 tablets to clients who otherwise would not be able to communicate with us, and they may not feel comfortable coming into the building. They might be sick and have symptoms, so they can’t come into the building. They may just feel a lot of anxiety about going out into the community, so it really reduces several barriers to help people get the care they need,” said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center.

The tablets come loaded with apps, and data usage is included. On them, clients can virtually visit their doctor or case manager or get virtual mental health counseling, among other services.

“Some patients can’t get to us, so with tablets and telemedicine, we’re still able to provide them the health care that they need whether they’re at home or here in our office,” Jeff Kim, the family nurse practitioner for the Damien Center, said Tuesday.

It’s care that could save a life.

“If you really couldn’t get out of the house, this would be a lifesaver for a lot of people,” Shaw said.

Witchey said there are still tablets available.

For more information, call the Damien Center at 317-632-0123.

