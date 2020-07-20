Coronavirus

How you remove a mask is as important as how you wear it

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Centers for Disease Control came out with new recommendations on how to properly wear face coverings. It turns out how a person takes off a mask is equally as important as how one wears it.

With the help of News 8’s programming director, Nicole Erickson, Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed. gave a demonstration of the recommendations, including where to place the fabric, how it should be handled and the correct way to remove it. She also discussed some harmful mask-related habits that could be putting Hoosiers at risk of COVID-19.

Watch the full segment above and check out the guidelines by clicking here

