IMS President Doug Boles talks about historic race weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s historic race weekend got underway Saturday.

IMS President Doug Boles joined Daybreak Saturday morning to talk about how this year is a lot different.

“It was really odd to be at the race track without fans,” said Boles. “It was really strange not being able to interact with fans which is my favorite part of being president of the speedway.”

On Saturday, there will be a doubleheader with the Indycar Grand Prix starting at noon and then the Pennzoil 150 will begin at 3 p.m. Then on Sunday, NASCAR will end the weekend with the Brickyard 400, which begins at 4 p.m.

