Coronavirus

IMS vaccination clinic extended through Jan. 22

A view of the IMS COVID-19 vaccination clinic. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday announced the vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been extended through Jan. 22.

Both the adult and pediatric versions of the Pfizer vaccine — as well as the Moderna vaccine — are available at the clinic.

The clinic is open from noon-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and is open from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 27-29.

In January, it will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon through the 22nd.

Vaccination appointments at IMS can be made by searching for zip code 46222 here. Pre-registering for COVID tests at the site can be done here.