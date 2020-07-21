Indiana added to list of travel advisories for east coast states

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple states on the east coast will now require people traveling from Indiana to quarantine for two weeks.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added Indiana to the list of states included in their travel advisories, according to their Twitter pages.

The news comes just two days after Indiana saw the second highest number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

All three states say the advisory must be followed by both in-state residents and visitors.

New York's travel advisory has been expanded to 31 states.



If you're traveling to NY from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days:



AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IN, KS, LA, MD, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 21, 2020

10 more states added to Connecticut's travel advisory: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, Washington



One state has been removed: Minnesota



List now includes a total of 31 states https://t.co/N3MEEUmGIg — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 21, 2020

UPDATE: If you are traveling to New Jersey from the following states, you should self-quarantine for 14 days:



AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IN, KS, LA, MD, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI



Learn more: https://t.co/lGoK55sFyZ pic.twitter.com/cff0yTbLT4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 21, 2020

