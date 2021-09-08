Coronavirus

Indiana BMV closes 11 branches due to COVID surge among wo

The empty Indianapolis-Madison Avenue Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch is shown Sept. 8, 2021. A surge in COVID-19 was the reason for the shutdown of 11 branches in the state. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has shut down 11 branch locations for the next month due to lack of staffing.

On Wednesday, News 8 learned the lack of employees is due to a surge in COVID-19 among workers.

“The BMV has temporarily closed less than 10% of branches to reallocate staff. Out of 129 branches serving Hoosiers across the state, only 11 are planned temporarily closures. Reallocations are needed due to unprecedented staffing shortages. Approximately 12% of branch positions are not staffed daily because they are one of 60-70 unfilled positions or because of staff absence. Out of an abundance of caution the BMV has instituted policies requiring any staff member who is experiencing symptoms not to report to work. In addition, our staff is impacted by children and family members in quarantine. In selecting the branches for temporary closure, maintaining access to services for Hoosiers was our primary focus. Larger or centrally located branches remain open to deliver consistent service availability and best in class customer service to all Hoosiers. We are working hard to fill open positions and eliminate the need for temporary closures.” Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles statement on Sept. 8, 2021

I-Team 8’s Jasmine Minor ran into several customers at the Indianapolis-Madison Avenue BMV branch who were upset at the closing. Many told Minor they rely on bus transportation to get to this branch. The closest open branches would take someone an hourlong bus ride from downtown.

These are the 11 branches to be closed from through Oct. 2: Alexandria, Danville, Evansville North, Indy-Madison Avenue, Greenfield, Nappanee, New Albany, New Haven, Pendleton, Schererville and Walkerton.

For people who may lack transportation or are unable to go to an open location, the BMV spokesperson says that “more than a dozen transactions are available through myBMV online services or on a BMV Connect kiosk.”