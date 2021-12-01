Coronavirus

Indiana COVID death toll rises to 17,033; new cases of coronavirus total 6,164

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 6,164 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from April 24 to Nov. 30.

A total of 1,107,189 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 63 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Oct. 26-Nov. 30.

A total of 17,033 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 588 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 12.3%.

A total of 15,475,299 tests have been administered to 4,532,943 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,244 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 7,767,644 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,442,266 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,011,202 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 263,291,700 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,221,500 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.