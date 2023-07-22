Indiana dashboard adds 12 COVID deaths, 1,534 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,338 on Tuesday from 25,326 on July 4. That’s an increase of 12.

The amount of probable deaths decreased to 1,235 on Tuesday from 1,236 on July 4. That’s an decrease of one.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,084,117 on Tuesday from 2,082,583 on July 4. That’s an increase of 1,534.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 10 hospital admissions and 84 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,864,956 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.6% of the total population.

A total of 906,749 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday and were up to date on vaccinations.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.