Indiana dashboard adds 126 COVID deaths, 9,764 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Jan. 16. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,104 on Tuesday from 25,978 on Jan. 2. That’s an increase of 126.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,421 on Tuesday from 1,392 on Jan. 2. That’s an increase of 29.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,182,123 on Tuesday from 2,172,359 on Jan. 2. That’s an increase of 9,764.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 116 hospital admissions and 520 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s down from the Jan. 2 figures of 172 hospital admissions and 676 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,487 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.6% of the total population.

A total of 988,603 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.