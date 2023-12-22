Indiana dashboard adds 135 COVID deaths, 13,665 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Dec. 19. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,873 on Tuesday from 25,738 on Dec. 6. That’s an increase of 135.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,368 on Tuesday from 1,334 on Dec. 6. That’s an increase of 34.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,159,752 on Tuesday from 2,146,087 on Dec. 6. That’s an increase of 13,665.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 120 hospital admissions and 618 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s up from the Dec. 6 figures of 89 hospital admissions and 531 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,315 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.6% of the total population.

A total of 988,433 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.