Indiana dashboard adds 17 COVID deaths, 7,081 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Aug. 29. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,383 on Tuesday from 25,366 on Aug. 15. That’s an increase of 17.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,247 on Tuesday from 1,243 on Aug. 15. That’s an increase of 4.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2.097,431 on Tuesday from 2,090,350 on Aug. 15. That’s an increase of 7,081. In the two weeks leadup up to Aug. 15, that increase was 4,061, a 71% rise.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 35 hospital admissions and 290 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s up from the Aug. 15 figures of 18 hospital admissions (94% increase) and 167 emergency room visits (73% increase).

IDOH says 3,865,785 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.6% of the total population.

A total of 991,677 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday and were up to date on vaccinations. That’s an increase of 82,520 since Aug. 15.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.