Indiana dashboard adds 19 COVID deaths, 2,248 more cases of coronavirus in 4 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, June 25. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll since March 2020 rose to 26,548 on Tuesday from 26,529 on May 28. That’s an increase of 19.

On Jan. 2, the state had reported 25,978 deaths since the pandemic began. Since Jan. 2, Indiana has recorded 570 more deaths.

In comparison, Indiana on June 21 had reported 266 flu deaths in the 2023-2024 season that began Oct. 13.

The amount of probable COVID-19 deaths since March 2020 increased to 1,568 on Tuesday from 1,560 on May 28. That’s an increase of eight.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana since March 2020 rose to 2,213,420 on Tuesday from 2,211,172 on May 28. That’s an increase of 2,248.

The state recorded a seven-day average of seven hospital admissions and 106 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The May 28 figures were five hospital admissions and 119 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,868,054 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

A total of 994,456 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says. A total of 996,697 people have received the most recent booster.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.