Indiana dashboard adds 21 COVID deaths, 1,207 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,326 on Tuesday from 25,305 on June 20. That’s an increase of 21.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,236 on Tuesday from 1,232 on June 20. That’s an increase of four.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,082,583 on Tuesday from 2,081,376 on June 20. That’s an increase of 1,207.

The state recorded a seven-day average of eight hospital admissions and 73 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,864,700 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 902,662 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday and were up to date on vaccinations.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.