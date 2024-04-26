Indiana dashboard adds 31 COVID deaths, 983 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, April 24. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll since March 2020 rose to 26,497 on Tuesday from 26,466 on April 9. That’s an increase of 31.

Since Jan. 2, when the state reported 25,978 deaths, Indiana has recorded 519 deaths.

In comparison, Indiana on April 26 had reported 228 flu deaths in the 2023-2024 season so far.

The amount of probable COVID-19 deaths since March 2020 increased to 1,555 on Tuesday from 1,552 on April 9. That’s an increase of three.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana since March 2020 rose to 2,209,402 on Tuesday from 2,208,419 on April 9. That’s an increase of 983.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 19 hospital admissions and 132 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The April 9 figures were 30 hospital admissions and 180 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,867,330 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

A total of 994,015 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says. A total of 996,229 people have received the most recent booster.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.