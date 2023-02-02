Coronavirus

Indiana dashboard adds 39 COVID-19 deaths, 4,490 more cases of coronavirus in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,723 on Tuesday from 24,684 on Jan. 25. That’s an increase of 39.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,179 on Tuesday from 1,177 on Jan. 25. That’s an increase of 2.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2,029,459 on Tuesday from 2,024,969 on Jan. 25. That’s an increase of 4,490.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 56 hospital admissions and 238 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,855,993 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.4% of the total population.

A total of 834,401 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,791,014 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 670,975,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,835,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.