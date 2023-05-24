Indiana dashboard adds 41 COVID deaths, 3,646 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,241 on Tuesday from 25,200 on May 9. That’s an increase of 41.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,232 on Tuesday from 1,221 on May 9. That’s an increase of 11.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,078,280 on Tuesday from 2,074,634 on May 9. That’s an increase of 3,646.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 18 hospital admissions and 143 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,863,928 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 896,789 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.