Indiana dashboard adds 73 COVID-19 deaths, 2,960 more cases of coronavirus in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,629 on Tuesday from 24,556 on Jan. 11. That’s an increase of 73.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,167 on Tuesday from 1,166 on Jan. 11. That’s an increase of 1.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2,020,938 on Tuesday from 2,017,978 on Jan. 11. That’s an increase of 2,960.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 79 hospital admissions and 419 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,854,228 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.4% of the total population.

A total of 816,928 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,783,004 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 667,899,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,729,000 deaths.

