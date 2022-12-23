Coronavirus

Indiana dashboard adds 83 COVID-19 deaths, 9,236 more cases of coronavirus in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is being updated only on Wednesdays

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,261 on Tuesday from 24,178 on Dec. 14. That’s an increase of 83.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,129 on Tuesday from 1,125 on Dec. 14. That’s an increase of 4.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1,996,253 on Tuesday from 1,987,017 on Dec. 14. That’s an increase of 9,236.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 103 hospital admissions and 645 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The state dashboard is no longer showing how many people are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

IDOH says 3,846,392 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.3% of the total population.

A total of 727,706 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,760,084 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 656,420,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,676,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.