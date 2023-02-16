Coronavirus

Indiana dashboard adds 88 COVID-19 deaths, 9,266 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,811 on Tuesday from 24,723 on Feb. 1. That’s an increase of 88.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,187 on Tuesday from 1,179 on Feb. 1. That’s an increase of eight.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2,038,725 on Tuesday from 2,029,459 on Feb. 1. That’s an increase of 9,266.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 56 hospital admissions and 272 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,857,601 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 847,949 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,795,313 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 673,422,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,857,000 deaths.

