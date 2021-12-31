Coronavirus

Indiana doctors share what shocked them most about the pandemic in 2021

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This year, News 8’s Dr. Mary Gillis had the privilege of speaking with some of Indiana’s most influentials doctors who have been essential not only in WISH-TV’s coverage of COVID-19, but also on a national scale, with their contributions to combating the virus, where directly caring for infected patients or dedicating themselves to scientific research.

In this segment, Dr. Shaun Grannis of the Regenstrief Institute, Dr. Michael McKenna at Ascension and Dr. Paul Calkins at IU Health share the thing that shocked them the most about the pandemic in 2021.

