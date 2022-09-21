Coronavirus

Indiana exceeds 23,500 coronavirus deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana has exceeded 23,500 coronavirus deaths, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The state has recorded 23,563 deaths and 1,051 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus through Thursday. In the previous week, a total of 32 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported.

The United States has recorded more than 6,530,699 deaths from the coronavirus, according to a dashboard from Johns Hopkins University.

The department on Friday released new COVID-19 collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The data says 8,964 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week. The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,915,905 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,963,780 tests have been administered.

The state also says 564 Hoosiers were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,091,337 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,826,606 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 54.6% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,716,991 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 613,315,729 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,530,699 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.