Indiana now accepting applications for new emergency rental assistance program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eligible renters can now apply for up to 12 months of rental and utility-home energy assistance funding through the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) program.

Hoosiers who are eligible to receive funding can sign up through the state’s Rental Assistance Portal or by calling 211.

About $448 million was allocated to Indiana through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.

“The Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) program is designed to help renters financially-impacted by COVID-19,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in a release sent to News 8 Wednesday. “We are pleased to work with our network of program partners, participating landlords, and home energy/utility providers to continue assisting Indiana renters.”

Eligible households is a renter household where one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median

Eligible renter households may receive up to 12 months of assistance. This includes:

Forward facing rent and rental arrears capped at the Fair Market Rent (listed below)

Utilities, home energy, and internet arrears

Any arrears must be for expenses incurred since April 1, 2020

Hoosiers living in the following six Indiana municipalities will apply for funding through their appropriate municipality:

City of Fort Wayne: $8.1 million.

Elkhart County: $6.2 million.

Hamilton County: $10.1 million.

Marion County: $28.9 million.

St. Joseph County: $8.1 million.

Lake County: $14.5 million.

Renter households in the above municipalities are not eligible to apply for the IERA program.