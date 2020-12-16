Indiana nurses sign up to be among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosier health care workers said Tuesday that the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccination is the relief they’ve been waiting for. They said they hope their willingness encourages others to step up when it’s their turn.

Eskenazi nurse Rebecca Shoaf and IU Health North nurse Johnna Fritch have the same goal, to show people getting vaccinated is safe and it’s the right thing to do.

Still, Shoaf understands there is some uneasiness surrounding the vaccine. She admits her decision did not go without some research and conversation with her husband.

“There’s a lot of people I work with too that have questions and I guess my thinking is, vaccinations aren’t new,” said Shoaf.

Fritch said up in Carmel, she and her co-workers jumped at the opportunity as soon as they could.

“To see me and my immediate leader along with a bunch of our employees sign up so quickly as soon as it became available on Sunday, was pretty amazing to watch,” said Fritch.

For anyone who still isn’t sure, the two suggest asking questions and waiting to see what happens over the next few weeks as health care workers across the country are vaccinated.

Overall, they said the general public should take comfort in the fact that the clinical trials have proved the risk to get vaccinated is low.

What they’re both focused on in the coming weeks, is the high reward.

“You can carry the virus and you don’t know you have it but you’re spreading it to your kids who are gonna spread it to their friends at school who is gonna take it home to an immunocompromised mom, so it’s not always about you but the footprint you’re leaving on the world,” said Fritch.

“I am tired of being at home all the time, I’m tired of not being able to see my family and my friends so one thing I could do to help decrease that burden for me and other people, I was willing to do it,” said Shoaf.

The state will vaccinate thousands of frontline workers before the end of the year and hopefully will have the resources to move on to the general public by spring 2021.

