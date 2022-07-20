Coronavirus

Indiana reports 10,123 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 10,123 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 30 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,044 deaths and 986 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,807,442 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,428,932 tests have been administered.

The state says 742 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,919,270 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,800,815 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 54.7% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,625,733 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 566,083,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,379,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.