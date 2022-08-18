Coronavirus

Indiana reports 10,201 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 10,201 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 26 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,301 deaths and 1,011 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,867,509 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,692,559 tests have been administered.

The state says 829 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,035,546 vaccine doses have been given through Tuesday in Indiana.

A total of 3,814,835 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Tuesday. That’s about 54.9% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,662,380 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 592,982,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,444,000 deaths.

