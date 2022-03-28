Coronavirus

Indiana reports 107 new COVID-19 cases; 3.7M Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 107 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Thursday to Sunday.

A total of 1,690,578 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths on Sunday from COVID-19 in Indiana.

A total of 22,442 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 918 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,381,096 tests have been administered since Feb 26, 2020.

There were 302 Hoosiers hospitalized on Sunday with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,203,141 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,700,087 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 56.8% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,550,476 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 481,528,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,126,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.