Indiana reports 10,806 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 10,806 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 10 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,121 deaths and 992 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,832,878 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,540,372 tests have been administered.

The state says 719 Hoosiers were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,980,250 vaccine doses have been given through Sunday in Indiana.

A total of 3,807,161 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Sunday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,637,524 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus. Indiana is 42nd among the 50 states for fully vaccinated people through Wednesday, according a ranking from Becker’s Hospital Review.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 577,791,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,401,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.